The Harlem Ambassadors are coming to Martin March 23rd and they’ll be playing the area’s most athletic leaders and celebrities on the Charging Lions team at Westview High School.

Fans get to see a Harlem-style comedy basketball show with high-flying slam dunks and games with kids and audience members.

The Harlem Ambassadors will be available for free autographs and pictures after the show.

Tickets are currently on sale at Dresden City Hall and will soon be sold at Martin locations, and you can contact 731-364-2270 or 731-514-1192 for more information.

All proceeds from this event will go towards the Martin and Dresden Lions Club.