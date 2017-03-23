A number of local celebrities on the Charging Lions team will face off against the Harlem Ambassadors tonight at 7 at Westview High School.

There will be two squads representing Martin and Dresden who will each play two quarters of competitive ball, and two quarters of comedy.

The Martin team includes Justin Harrell, an NFL standout and Super Bowl winner, and Brian Haskins, the Westview Girls Baskeball Coach who was an All-American at Lambuth.

The Dresden squad features County Mayor Jake Bynum and Greenfield basketball Coach Chad Levister.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt wants a good crowd to see what the county’s finest can do on a basketball court.

Advance tickets are ten dollars and can still be purchased from City Halls and Simmons Bank locations in Martin and Dresden, along with Lions Club members.

Tickets at the door are twelve dollars for this event tonight at 7 from Westview High School, where the Charging Lions try to stop the Harlem Ambassadors.