A longstanding, globally known business in Western Kentucky was destroyed by fire this morning.

Firefighters from several departments were called to Harper’s Hams, located on U.S. Highway 51, just outside of Clinton.

Former Hickman County Judge Executive Greg Pruitt spoke with Thunderbolt News about the business, and what they meant to the county and region.

Pruitt said the community is grieving the loss of the family owned business.

Pruitt said the Harper’s brand has brought both economic and tourism dollars to the community.

He said it was his hopes that in the midst of today’s destruction, that the company will be able to rebuild and continue for many more years to come.

Harper’s has been in business since 1952, and was curing over 200,000 hams per year, along with other items such as their bacon and sandwich production.