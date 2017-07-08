A former Pride of Obion County recipient has died at the age of 98. Funeral services for Ms. Hattie-Lou Brown will be held Thursday in Union City.

She owned and operated the Hospital Flower Shop for many years, was involved in the Community Feeding of 5,000 which helped feed hungry families at Thanksgiving and was named Pride of Obion County in 1997 for her community work.

Ms. Brown was also active in the Obion County Fair and provided color commentary on fair pageants on KYTN radio.

She was also involved in the Union City J-Cetts and Girl Scouts and retired from the floral industry about 15 years ago when she sold the flower shop.