A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services has resulted in the arrest of a Haywood County man on multiple sex offenses involving a child.

On August 10th, at the request of District Attorney General Garry Brown, TBI began an investigation into the activities of 36 year old Randy “Derek” Byrd.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Byrd was engaging in inappropriate sexual relations with a child.

As a result of the investigation, the Grand Jury returned an indictment on December 4th charging Byrd with Rape of a Child, Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, two (2) counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, Sexual Exploitation of Minor Images, and Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

On December 5th, Byrd was arrested without incident and was booked into Haywood County Jail on a $500,000 bond.