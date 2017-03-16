In the Boys TSSAA State Tournament, one West Tennessee team advanced while the other was upset in the first round.

Haywood County defeated Chattanooga Brainerd 82-72 in Class AA, while the Humboldt Vikings fell to Knoxville Grace-Christian 62-59 in the Class A tournament Thursday.

Humboldt concludes the year with a 31-2 mark after finishing the regular season as the number one team in the state.

Meanwhile, Maplewood defeated Sullivan East 71-55 in the Class AA tournament Thursday.

Haywood County plays Maplewood in the semifinals at 2:45 Friday afternoon from MTSU.

In the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Boys State Tournament, Bowling Green defeated Graves County 68-51 Wednesday night from Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Fern Creek also beat Hopkinsville 81-64 in the KHSAA Boys State Tournament Thursday.