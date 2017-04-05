Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Obion County on Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Christopher Richardson, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, said a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by 53 year old Robbie Lofton of South Fulton, crossed the centerline and struck a 2006 Cadillac driven by Charleenia McClary, of Troy.

The accident happened at 9:45 on State Route 21 North at Semones Road.

Both drivers were airlifted to Regional One in Memphis for their injuries, according to the report.

Both were also wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, with the report indicating pending charges against Lofton.