A preliminary hearing was held Friday morning for 19 year old Deshawn Taylor, of Union City, who is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 26 year old Dennis Edward Neisler, also of Union City.

During the hearing at the Obion County Justice Complex, in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith, Union City Investigator Stan Haskins said Taylor’s name was given to officers almost immediately following the shooting.

Investigator Haskins said one day after Taylor surrendered on the charges, he requested to speak with him and TBI officer Jeff Jackson at the jail.

Union City officer Jonathan Reyna was then questioned by Assistant District Attorney Heard Critchlow, about a gun near Neisler’s body.

The hearing became emotional when Taylor’s mother, Tiriney Taylor, was on the stand and addressed the Neisler family.

Public defender Bill Randolph requested for the charges to be dismissed on a self defense issue, but Judge Smith denied the motion.

Judge Smith gave the state and public defender until Tuesday to file with the court whether safety should, or should not be a concern, should Taylor be released on bond.

Judge Smith said after that time, bond will be taken into advisement.