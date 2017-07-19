The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect until 7:00 Sunday night for all of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

Heat index values will top the 100 degree mark daily for the rest of the week from midday through late afternoon, peaking near 105 degrees or slightly higher in some areas.

Heat index values of 105 degrees are also in the forecast for West Tennessee, but no official advisory has been issued by the Weather Service in Memphis.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will lead to an increased risk of heat related stress and illness, with the very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities to be the most susceptible.

Anyone being outdoors for an extended period of time is urged to consume plenty of non-alcoholic beverages, especially water, and to wear light colored losses fitting clothing.

All pet owners are also urged to keep plenty of fresh cool water and shade for their animals during this period,.