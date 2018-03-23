A person shot and injured during the deadly Heath High School shooting in 1997, spoke to Obion County teachers and administrators Friday at their school safety training session.

Missy Jenkins Smith, who was 15 years old on that December 1st day at the West Paducah school, was paralyzed from the chest down by a bullet that entered her shoulder and pierced her lung and spinal chord.

She was part of a morning prayer group in the school lobby, that became the targets of 14 year old Micheal Carneal.

Three students were killed and five were wounded by Carneal’s hail of bullets from a .22 caliber gun.

During her speech today at Obion County Central High School, Ms. Smith said the aftermath of the shooting has taught her many lessons.

Following the shooting, Ms. Smith returned to graduate at Heath and at Murray State University.

She is now a counselor in Calloway County, and is married with 10 year old and 8 year old sons.