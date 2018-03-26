School teachers, administrators and law enforcement officials in Obion County heard a chilling testimony on Friday, from Heath High School shooting survivor Misty Jenkins Smith.

Ms. Smith was 15 years old on December 1st of 1997, when she was shot along with seven other people during a morning prayer group in the lobby of the West Paducah school.

Three were killed, and Ms. Smith was paralyzed from the chest down, after a bullet entered her shoulder and struck her lung and spinal chord.

Speaking with the large group at a training safety day at Obion County Central, Ms. Smith recalled the moments the shooting started.

She then described her reaction after being struck by the .22-caliber bullet.

15 year old classmate Micheal Carneal, with whom Ms. Smith described as a friend and the school’s class clown, was the person who fired the bullets that day.

He is now serving a 25 year to life sentence in a Kentucky penitentiary.

The speech was part of a day of safety training for all Obion County school teachers and administrators, with participation by law enforcement officers.