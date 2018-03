The National Weather Service is calling for a great deal of rain in the Ken-Tenn area over the next few days.

Meteorologist William Churchill says the local area will receive a lot of precipitation but doesn’t expect flooding or severe weather.

According to Mr. Churchill, there is a possibility for wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour tonight.

Mr. Churchill predicts subsequent rainfall following this week’s showers may present the possibility of floods down the road.