While many places in the Ken-Tenn area received large amounts of rain, the amount paled in comparison with cities to the north and west.

National Weather Service reports showed about 3.25 inches of rain at Dyersburg, 3.6 inches for Union City and 3.1 inches at Paducah.

Across the Mississippi River in Missouri, Sikeston was listed at 5.6 inches, St. Louis 5.0 inches and Farmington 8.3 inches.

To the north in Illinois, Carbondale recorded one of the highest totals at 9.7 inches.

With the area already saturated, and now facing flooding issues from both the Mississippi and Ohio River, forecasters say there is the possibility of seeing an additional two inches of rainfall from Wednesday thru Thursday night.