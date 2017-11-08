Multiple law enforcement officers and emergency personnel were called to the scene of a helicopter’s hard landing in Union City.

An Air Evac helicopter out of Troy landed hard on the parking lot of the Home Street Church of God around noon on Wednesday.

Reports said the three personnel members were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The helicopter was bringing the crew to the 911 Center on a non-emergency flight.

Officials at the scene said FAA officials are expected to arrive in Union City to investigate the incident.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)