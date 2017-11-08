Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield tells Thunderbolt Radio News an AirEvac Helicopter crash landed before noon Wednesday near the intersection of Home and Harrison Streets. The pilot and two helicopter nurses were taken to the Baptist Hospital Union City. The extent of their injuries, if any, is not known.

Chief Barfield said the propeller flew off the top of the helicopter and landed about 150 feet away near the parking of the House of God Church taking out a power line that forced the 911 Center to go on its back up generator. The chief said the “helicopter crashed in the “up right position.”

The battery was disconnected as a precaution. The FAA was called to come investigate the crash scene. It is believed the helicopter was attempting a landing.

This story is developing.