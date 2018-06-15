A former Martin woman has been named the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce” Person of the Year.” Michele Myrick Atkins, the Henry County Extension Service Director, was recognized for her accomplishments, including serving on a number of committee’s and boards in Henry County. She was joined on stage by members of her family and parents. Ms. Atkins is a Westview High School graduate.

Other awards last night were Business of the Year award to Lakeway IGA

Conservationist of The Year was presented to Ms. Sarah Brewer, of Brewer Farms.

The “You Made It Happen Award” was presented to Henry County Deputy Michelle Brewer, who created “The Shed” which assists children and families in need.

The Paris Henry County Young Professional of the Year award was given to Olivia Rice, a Consumer Loan Officer at Commercial Bank & Trust.

The Small Business of the Year—Perry’s BBQ. The Community Engagement Award: was presented to the REAL Hope Youth Center, and the Paris Henry County board member award was presented to Tory Daughrity, who serves as Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Henry County Medical Center