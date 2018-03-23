A joint investigation involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division along with the Metro Crime Unit resulted in the development of 62 suspects with over 100 total felony drug charges. The Metro Crime Unit is comprised of officers from Paris Police Department, Puryear Police Department, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Friday, 25 individuals were arrested without incident during a round up in Henry County. 19 of these individuals arrested were targets of this investigation and an additional 6 individuals were taken into custody during the round up that were not targets of this operation. During the course of the 18 month investigation, numerous purchases of illicit drugs were conducted at individuals’ residences and from their vehicles at pre-arranged meeting locations. In addition to predominantly purchasing methamphetamine and cocaine, marijuana and illegally diverted prescription pills were also purchased during the course of the operation.

“The TBI will continue to prioritize community impact operations like this by relentlessly pursuing those who are selling drugs in our state,” said TJ Jordan, TBI’s Assistant Director for the Drug Investigation Division. “Let me be clear, you will not be allowed to sit back and sell your poison in our rural communities with impunity. Regardless of whether you are dealing in small or large amounts, we’re coming for you.”

All those arrested were transported to the Henry County Jail and have various bond amounts based on their individual cases. The TBI and Metro Crime Unit received additional assistance on the arrests from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole, Community Corrections, DEA, U.S. Marshals, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, Weakly County Sheriff’s Office, Puryear Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, TBI’s Aviation Unit, and THP’s Aviation Unit.

Those arrested in today’s drug enforcement round up are listed below:

TOWANA M. WILLIAMS, DOB 11/21/1971, SALE SCH II (X2); AGG CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

MICHAEL ALDRIDGE, DOB 3/13/1985, SALE OF SCH II (X3)

TIMOTHY E. DUNLAP, DOB 11/28/1968, SALE SCH II (X2)

DESMOND HOWARD, DOB 7/12/1994, SALE/DEL SCH VI (X2)

RICKY KINLEY, JR., DOB 1/7/1963, SALE OF SCH II (CRACK COCAINE)

MITZI BARKER, DOB 12/17/1972, SALE SCH II

KENDRA BOMAR, DOB 4/19/1987, SALE/DEL SCH IV

VICKY BOSS, DOB 7/7/1965, DRUG FRAUD

HUNN HADLEY, DOB 6/28/1972, SALE SCH III; DRIVING ON SUSP LICENCE

RONNIE HART, DOB 9/27/1960, SALE OF SCH II (OXYCODONE)

AMY HEPNER, DOB 9/12/1979, POSS SCH II W/INT; SALE SCH II IN A SCHOOL ZONE (X2)

CHERYL HOLDER, DOB 4/23/1973, SALE OF CONTROLLED SUB

ASHLYN HOVIS, DOB 6/2/1993, DEL SCH II/ DEL SCH III

RONNIE MARCUS, DOB 8/17/1952, SALE SCH II

DEWANA MOORE, DOB 7/27/1977, SALE OF SCH II (OVER 5 GRAMS)

MALEON MOORE, DOB 11/7/1976, SALE OF SCH II (OVER 5 GRAMS)

SHIRLEY OVERBY, DOB 4/10/1960, SALE SCH IV

CAROL “LANEY” PHELPS, DOB 8/30/1964, SALE OF CONT SUB

MICHEAL TAYLOE, DOB 9/28/1979, SALE SCH II (X2)

Additional individuals arrested during this round up that were not targets of this operation:

MARANDA THARPE, SIMP POSS SCH IV

GARRON CRAFTON, SIM POSS SCH II

STEVEN MILLER, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

RAMADA CLARK, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STEPHANIE MITCHELL, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JARVIS BOWEN, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT