A fire early Friday morning in Henry County claimed the life of five family members.

Sheriff Monte Belew said the fire occurred around midnight in a mobile home on Highway 119, near the Kentucky State Line in Buchanan.

During a press conference held Friday morning, Sheriff Bellew said those killed were Jimmy Pollack, his wife Carrie Pollack, and their children ages 14, 4 and 3.

Two other children, ages 13 and 8 were able to escape the burning residence.

At this time, Bellew said the State Bomb and Arson Squad, and Henry County Investigators, were still on the scene, but there is no indications of a suspicious fire.

The Chief did say a wood stove was being used at the time of the fire, and no smoke detectors have been located inside of the home.