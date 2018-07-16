Contrary to local campaign ads, a Henry County official says there are more jobs than people to fill the positions.

Paris-Henry County Industrial Committee CEO David Hamilton tells Thunderbolt Radio News the problem is finding the skilled and available labor force to support existing companies.

Hamilton says Tosh Farms is adding 120 jobs over the next five years and investing $65 million dollars into their operations in Henry. Revel Enterprises will be occupying the spec building, adding 65 jobs and a $3 million dollar investment. And Eurotranciatura (your-RO-trans-see-uh-TUR-uh) is looking to expand operations and create about 65 new jobs and an investment of $5 million dollars.

Hamilton says adding the open and unfilled positions and potential new jobs coming, Henry County is looking at well over 500 new jobs over the few years.

