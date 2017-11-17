A Henry County man has pleaded guilty to possession and receipt of child pornography.

In February 2017, law enforcement officers in Henry County received a lead out of Belvidere, Illinois, regarding 44 year old Russell Jann, of Cottage Grove.

Based on that lead, agents learned that Jann had been engaging in sexually explicit online chats and conversations via text messages with at least four minor victims ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old.

Jann exchanged messages with the victims containing nude pictures and video of himself and received similar sexually explicit images and videos of at least 3 of the 4 minor victims.

Agents also recovered a laptop computer and external hard drive from Jann’s home that contained thousands of images and videos of child pornography depicting children as young as infants.

With the guilty plea, Jann is facing a mandatory minimum five years’ imprisonment.