A Henry County man has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for possession and receipt of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant for the Western District of Tennessee.

According court information, in February of 2017, law enforcement officers in Henry County received a tip from Illinois, regarding 44 year old Russell Jann, of Cottage Grove.

Based on the lead and investigation, agents learned that Jann had been engaging in sexually explicit online chats and conversations by text messages with at least four minor victims ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old.

Jann exchanged messages with the victims containing pictures and videos of himself performing sex acts, and received similar sexually explicit images and/or videos of at least 3 of the 4 minor victims.

Agents also recovered a laptop computer and external hard drive from Jann’s home that contained thousands of images and videos of child pornography depicting children as young as infants.

He pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child pornography in November of 2017, and was sentenced this