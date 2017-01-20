Admissions to a Henry County nursing home have been suspended by the state.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. John Dreyzehner suspended new admissions at Benchmark Healthcare of Puryear, effective January 10th.

The 32 bed licensed nursing home was issued the suspension due to the facility’s severe financial difficulties, which includes non-payment of overdue taxes.

This non-payment was a violation of a September 2015 Consent Order against the facility.

The report stated that the Commissioner of Health can issue the suspension order, if conditions are determined to be detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents.

The order will now remain in place until the conditions have been corrected, and continue to remain corrected.