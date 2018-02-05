Two women have pled guilty on charges of bringing heroin into West Tennessee for distribution.

23 year old Jacqueline Montoya and 19 year old Selene Castillo-Meraz made their pleas in federal court in Memphis.

The two women were arrested last September, when a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate-40 in Memphis, yielded over 18 pounds of heroin and other illegal narcotics.

Investigations showed the two women were bringing the drugs to Tennessee from California, with another delivery to be made in New York City.

They were issued federal charges of distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin in a four-count indictment.

U.S. Attorney Micheal Dunavant issued a statement saying his office will use every available resource to prioritize heroin distribution cases, and to dismantle drug trafficking organizations that in his words “deliver this deadly poison to the citizens of the Western District of Tennessee”.