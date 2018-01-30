South Fulton police made a heroin arrest on Sunday.

Police reports said 39 year old James Hunter Coursey, of Calvert City, was arrested and charged with Possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a weapon and prohibited weapon possession.

With the help of the department’s K-9 Unit, a small bag containing eight bags of a white powder substance believed to be heroin was found.

Also seized was a .45-caliber handgun, and AK-47 assault rifle.

The report said the assault rifle’s barrel had been modified.