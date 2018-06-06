Almost one year after fire destroyed a Hickman church, the rebuilding process for a new facility has begun.

The Church of God, located in West Hickman, suffered major damage last June 27th, with the building brought to rubble following extensive fire, water and smoke damage.

This week at a new location on Clay Street, in the eastern part of the city, the construction of a new worship building has begun.

From the site on Tuesday, church board chairman Daryl Tarkington spoke with Thunderbolt News about the building process.

Congregation members have continued to meet on a regular basis at the Hickman Community Center, with hopes of being in their new church building in September.