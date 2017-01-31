Hickman City Manager Johnny McTurner has announced his resignation to assume a new position with the Town of Troy.

McTurner spoke with Thunderbolt News following a special called meeting by the Hickman Commission on Monday morning.

Longtime City Clerk Donna Haney said McTurner has been an asset to the city government, with his ability to address day to day issues, along with meeting the needs of the local citizens.

Commissioner voted to accept McTurner’s resignation yesterday, with his last day in office to be on February 24th.

Ms. Haney said the city will now begin advertising the soon to be open position both locally, and through the state’s League of Cities website.