The Hickman County Fair in Clinton begins Monday July 31st and includes a beauty pageant, horse show, ATV races, drag races, dirt drags along with a number of events for family.

Tuesday August 1st is family night with admission five dollars and children 10 an under are admitted free.

A horse show is schedule for Thursday August 3rd and Arm bands are available for children to enjoy the inflatables.

A number of judged categories will include canning, clothing, flowers, fine arts, home furnishings and crafts , photography, farm and produce and foods.

Curtis Weatherford serves as the President of the Hickman County Fair board