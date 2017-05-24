A Western Kentucky auctioneer has posted his plans to sell the Hickman County Detention Center in Clinton.

James R. Cash Auctions has announced what is being described as a “unique real estate opportunity” with the scheduled sale of the detention center located on U.S. Highway 51 North.

The Hickman County Fiscal Court ceased operations at the jail on August 12th of 2015, with inmates transferred to the the Fulton County Detention Center, along with locations in Graves and Marshall County.

The move was to save the county government about $150,000 per year.

Plans now call for the jail to be sold on July 20th at 6:00.