The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily shut down due to ice in the Mississippi River.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says ice flow coming out of the upper Mississippi has arrived at the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Crossing.

Captain Jeremy Newsom said chunks of ice are large enough to create a hazard to safe operations.

Newsom said the ferry is halting service until warmer weather helps to dissipate the ice, which should take two or three days.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.