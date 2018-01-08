The Tri-Cities Ambulance Service received a generous donation from a Hickman industry on Monday.

Tokai Carbon officials presented a check for $5,000 to help support the funding of the ambulance service.

Chris Harris, who is the Vice President of Operations at Hickman’s largest employer, said the ambulance service has been a much needed asset to the company.

Plant Human Resources Manager Cody Richmond said the idea of helping the emergency medical service came during a talk with fellow Rotary member Terry Narr.

On hand to accept the donation was Hickman City Manager James Gray, along with Fulton City Manager Cubb Stokes, Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin and members of the Tri-Cities Ambulance staff.