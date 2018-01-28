A shooting in Hickman on Saturday night has resulted in the death on one person, and charges against another.

Kentucky State Police were called to Holley Court Apartments around 8:00, to investigate the shooting of 42 year old David Mackins, of Hickman.

Post 1 reports said Mackins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Coroner.

An investigation led to the arrest of 46 year old Shundale Orlundo Holloway, also of Hickman.

Holloway was charged with Murder and lodged in the Fulton County Jail.

An autopsy of Mackins is scheduled for Monday at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

State Police reports said the investigation is continuing.