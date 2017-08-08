A Hickman man has been issued additional sex charges involving a second victim.

Fulton County Sheriffs Department reports said 47 year old David Garrett, of Troy Avenue, was additionally charged with third degree rape and felony custodial interference involving a 15 year old victim.

Garrett was originally arrested and charged with first degree rape and first degree sodomy involving a victim under the age of 12.

Sheriff’s investigations show the alleged sexual assaults occurred during 2016 and 2016.

Garrett is also charged in both Fulton County and Hickman County with use of social media by a registered sex offender.

He is still being held in the Fulton County Detention Center on the charges.