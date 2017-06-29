Hickman police are still investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night.

Police Chief Tony Grogan said officers were called to East Magnolia Street just after 9:30, where 34 year old Kendrick Couch, of Hickman, had been shot in the leg.

Chief Grogan said Couch told officers he was walking in the area, when he was approached by two black males dressed in all black clothing.

Couch said he was then shot below the knee, by individuals that he did not recognize.

Officers on the scene recovered three 9-milimeter shell casings at the scene.

Couch was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City for treatment of his injuries.