Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon is reporting that the Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a Hickman, Kentucky man in reference to a recent burglary.

Reports said 23 year old Anthony Busenbark is wanted for felony first degree burglary from an incident that occurred on February 22nd.

Busenbark’s last known address was in Hickman, but he has prior addresses in the Water Valley area.

He is a white male, 6’2″ tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Busenbark has blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about Busenbark’s location is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or you can contact your local law enforcement agency.