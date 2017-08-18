A Hickman police officer, arrested just days after being hired full time for his position, has now been suspended from duty.

James Blakeney, of Mayfield, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a warrant issued in McCrcaken County on August 10th.

The warrant was issued for failure to pay fines or appear in court.

Reports said original charges against Blakeney were filed by the Paducah Police Department in February for third degree forgery and impersonating a peace officer.

He was not a police officer at the time of the charges.

Hickman City Manager James Gray said Blakeney has been suspended without pay pending further disciplinary action.

Blakeney was just voted in as a full time officer at the Hickman City Commission meeting on Monday night, after completing a 90 day probationary period.

He was arrested in Mayfield on Thursday.