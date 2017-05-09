A Hickman industry has closed and is moving to Missouri.

Pipe Plus Incorporated, which was formerly known as Hickman Pipe and Tube, is relocating to Willow Springs, after being purchased in November of 2014.

An industrial announcement was held in Hickman when the business was purchased by Gaylon Thibodeaux, the owner of Pipe Plus Incorporated Tube Division.

Hickman facility plant manager Todd Eddington said currently only himself and one other employee are on the site, dismantling the machinery and contents, which are being loaded onto trucks for the transfer.

Eddington said the main issue at the plant has been the cost of electricity, which prompted the new owner to relocate the work to his existing operation in Missouri.

Eddington said he had been at the plant for about 20 years, and added that many people had been employed there throughout the years.

The building which housed the pipe facility is owned by the Hickman Riverport.