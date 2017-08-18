A Hickman police officer has been arrested just days after being hired full time for his position.

James Blakeney, of Mayfield, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a warrant issued in McCracken County on August 10th.

The warrant was issued for failure to pay fines or appear in court.

The original charges against Blakeney were filed by the Paducah Police Department in February for third degree forgery and impersonating a peace officer.

He was not a police officer at the time of the charges.

Hickman City Manager James Gray said today that he was disappointed at the news.

Blakeney was voted in as a full time officer at the Hickman City Commission meeting on Monday night, after completing a 90 day probationary period.

Reports said he was taken into custody in Mayfield on Thursday and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.