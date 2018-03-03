A Hickman police officer died Friday night after his police cruiser ran into flood waters from the Mississippi River.

45 year old Rodney Smith, of Boaz, was driving his police cruiser on North Bernal Avenue, when it ran into flooded waters that had covered the roadway.

Multiple law enforcement departments, and rescue units from Kentucky and Tennessee, responded Hickman around 9:15, following the call that the officers cruiser had crashed into the flood waters and had submerged.

An extensive search and rescue operation began with officials from the Department of Fish and Wildlife and helicopter assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Rescue boats containing sonar capabilities first resulted in the discovery of the police cruiser, followed by the discovery of the officers body just before 5:00 Saturday morning.

Divers called to the scene were able to recover Smith’s body from the flooded field.

Kentucky State Police reports said an autopsy will be performed at the Medical Examiners Office.