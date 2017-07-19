A nine-year old Hickman boy made big waves recently at the AAU Track and Field National Championships in Florida.

Braxton Bridges, the son of James and Lyndsey Bridges, competed in the national event with the Harden County, Kentucky “Beast Mode” Club.

Braxton competed in the 10-and-11 year old Division in shot put and turbo javelin, which was held in Orlando.

Following the javelin competition, Bridges finished sixth in the nation out of 40 competitors.

In the shot put competition, Bridges landed in the 11th spot, with 40 individuals competing.

With his finish, Bridges qualified for the National AAU Championships in Detroit in August.