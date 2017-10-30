A man wanted for questioning by Martin police in the death of his wife, apparently has been shot and killed during a standoff with police in Mississippi.

Martin police received information Sunday afternoon, just before 4:00, that 46 year old Eric Higgs may have been located and was involved in a police pursuit and officer involved shooting.

Memphis Fox 13 reported that a motorist in Hernando saw the license plate number of a vehicle Higgs was reportedly driving, and contacted authorities.

A police pursuit of that vehicle ensued on I-55 near Senatobia, with this vehicle later crashing into a ditch.

Witnesses at the scene told Fox 13 that officers tried to get the driver from the car, but he would not comply.

A short time later, a man they described as a murder suspect from Martin, exited the car and began shooting.

Higgs was reportedly killed during the shootout, with a Mississippi police officer receiving a non-life threatening injury after also being shot.

Martin police had been searching for the whereabouts of Eric Higgs, after his wife Barbara Higgs was discovered killed in their home on Brooks Drive last Wednesday morning.

Reports said the shooting investigation is being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.