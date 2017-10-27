Police have nothing new to report on the homicide investigation death of Barbara Higgs. She was found dead in her home at 146 Brooks Drive Wednesday morning by police following a welfare check.

Her husband 48 year old Eric Higgs is being sought for questioning however he has not been seen locally since her death.

Mrs. Higgs cause of death and details surrounding the investigation are being withheld until police talk with Mr. Higgs.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. Higgs who may be driving a white Audi.

Funeral services for Mrs. Higgs are pending. The couple has two children