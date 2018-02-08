High school basketball state tournaments will begin next Monday.

Girls District 13 Single A will have three games in the first round. South Fulton at Union City, Lake County at Dresden, and Bradford travels to Gleason. Greenfield has a bye for the first round and will play the winner of the Union City South Fulton game. Round 2 will play on Thursday.

In girls District 13 Double A, Westview and Dyersburg will have a bye. Obion County will host Milan and South Gibson will be at Crockett County in the first round. Westview will play the winner of the Obion County Milan game. Dyersburg will play the winner of the Crockett County South Gibson game. Round 2 will play on Thursday.

In boys District 13 Single A, Dresden will host South Fulton; Gleason will be at Greenfield, while Lake County is at Bradford. Union City will have a bye and will play on Friday against the winner of the Dresden South Fulton game.

In boys District 13 Double A, Westview will host Milan; winner will go on to play Dyersburg in round 2. South Gibson will host Obion County; winner will go to play Crockett County on Friday in round 2.

Championship games will be played on Saturday February 17 for the girls. The boys’ championship will be played on Monday February 19th.