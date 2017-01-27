Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have two high school basketball games on the radio tonight, along with live streaming on our website.

Dyersburg at Obion County Central – 5:40 – 104.9 KYTN

West Carroll at Gleason – 5:40 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

Other Games:

Gibson County at South Fulton

Halls at Lake County

Crockett County at Westview

Bruceton at Dresden

Greenfield at Humboldt

Trenton Peabody at Bradford

Big Sandy at Huntingdon

Milan at South Gibson

Western Kentucky:

Hickman County at Fulton City

Marshall County at Paducah Tilghman

Calloway County at Trigg County