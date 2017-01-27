Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have two high school basketball games on the radio tonight, along with live streaming on our website.
Dyersburg at Obion County Central – 5:40 – 104.9 KYTN
West Carroll at Gleason – 5:40 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
Other Games:
Gibson County at South Fulton
Halls at Lake County
Crockett County at Westview
Bruceton at Dresden
Greenfield at Humboldt
Trenton Peabody at Bradford
Big Sandy at Huntingdon
Milan at South Gibson
Western Kentucky:
Hickman County at Fulton City
Marshall County at Paducah Tilghman
Calloway County at Trigg County