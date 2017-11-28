In high school basketball last night,
For the girls:
Huntingdon won 73 to 68 against Greenfield in double overtime
Trenton Peabody 61 – Union City 50
Obion County Central 56 – South Fulton 49
Trinity Christian Academy 60 – Jackson Christian 24
Gibson County 53 – Dresden 48
Jackson South Side 62 – Liberty 44
McNairy Central 38 – Milan 31
Dyersburg 74 – University School of Jackson 63
Brighton 60 – Ripley 21
Clarksburg 48 – Collinwood 33
Crockett County 65 – Lexington 40
Lake County 39 – Hickman County 27
For the boys:
Greenfield 60 – Huntingdon 52
Obion County Central 83 – South Fulton 64
Trinity Christian Academy 60 – Jackson Christian 55
Liberty 63 – Jackson South Side 60
McNairy Central 71 – Milan 45
Crockett County 47 – Lexington 42
Lake County 82 – Hickman County 48
In middle school basketball, Martin Middle’s boys defeated Huntingdon 56 to 25, with the girls winning as well 30 to 24.