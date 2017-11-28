In high school basketball last night,

For the girls:

Huntingdon won 73 to 68 against Greenfield in double overtime

Trenton Peabody 61 – Union City 50

Obion County Central 56 – South Fulton 49

Trinity Christian Academy 60 – Jackson Christian 24

Gibson County 53 – Dresden 48

Jackson South Side 62 – Liberty 44

McNairy Central 38 – Milan 31

Dyersburg 74 – University School of Jackson 63

Brighton 60 – Ripley 21

Clarksburg 48 – Collinwood 33

Crockett County 65 – Lexington 40

Lake County 39 – Hickman County 27

For the boys:

Greenfield 60 – Huntingdon 52

Obion County Central 83 – South Fulton 64

Trinity Christian Academy 60 – Jackson Christian 55

Liberty 63 – Jackson South Side 60

McNairy Central 71 – Milan 45

Crockett County 47 – Lexington 42

Lake County 82 – Hickman County 48

In middle school basketball, Martin Middle’s boys defeated Huntingdon 56 to 25, with the girls winning as well 30 to 24.