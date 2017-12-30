Martin Lion’s Club
In girl’s play…
Liberty 60-Crittenden County 39
Carlisle County 53-Memphis Manassas 34
Dyer County 59-Bolton 47
Westview 52-Memphis Catholic 20
For the boys…
Memphis Manassas 67-Memphis Catholic 24
Liberty 81-Lighthouse Christian 49
Memphis Manassas 54-Westview 48
In the Huntingdon Tournament
Girls scores
Gibson County 61-Camden 33
Huntingdon 67-Gleason 42
Boy’s scores
Loretto 66-West Carrol39
Riverside 64-South Gibson 28
In the Milan Tournament
Greenfield girls 54-halls 12
Dyer County boys 77- Henry County 72
Dyersburg All-Girls Tournament
Munford 41-Ridgeway 39
Middleton 65-South Pemiscot 22
Jackson Southside 54-USJ52
Dyersburg 65-Union City 44
Jackson Hub City Classic
Girl’s Scores
Jackson North Side-58-Madison33
Chester County 64-Memphis Hamilton 54
TCA 66- Lexington 55
Crockett County 54- Haywood 47
Boy’s Scores
Hillcrest 69-Chester County
Sacred Heart 66-Madison 54
Haywood 64-Grad Academy 53
In other games…
In girls actio
Dresden 58-Coalfield 29
JCS 61-Columbia41
Columbus 36-McNairy County 35
Obion County 57-Ashdown (Ark.) 48
Scotts Hill 66-Hickman County 39
For the boy’s
Dresden 51-Whitwell 33
Clark Academy 59-South Fulton 49