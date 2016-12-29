Yesterday’s Martin Lions Club Tournament Action
Trenton Peabody Girls 55 Hendersonville 47
Camden Boys 55 Obion Central 45
Clarksburg Girls 54 Lake County 26
Trenton Peabody Boys 85 Manassas 70
Cooper Girls 52 Gleason 51
Westview Boys South Fulton 71 to 56
Westview Girls defeated Chester County 51 to 45 in triple overtime
Other scores last night
St. James, Maryland defeated Union City 62 -54
Union City will play at 10 today against University Heights Kentucky
Union City girls beat Millington 84-23.
Obion Central girls beat Madison Academic 65-31.
Dyersburg boys 66 Hernando, Mississippi 61
Dresden girls defeated Tellico Planes 58 to 53
Dresden boys defeated East Robertson 53 to 50
Today’s girls games in the Lions Club Tournament
Cooper High School of Union Kentucky playing
Lake County will play Hendersonville at 10
Trenton will play Clarksburg girls at 1
Chester County wll face Gleason girls at 4:00
Westview girls in the champiosnship at 7:00
Camden will play Sacred Heart at 11:30
Today’s boys games in the Lions Club Tournament
Memphis Manassas will playSouth Fulton boys at 2:30
Westview will play Trenton boys in the champiosnship at 5:30
In college basketbal tonite
Jacksonville State is at UT Martin with doubleheader air time 5:00 on KYTN 104.9
and Tennessee is at Texas A&M with airtime at 7:30 on Star 95.1