Yesterday’s Martin Lions Club Tournament Action

Trenton Peabody Girls 55 Hendersonville 47

Camden Boys 55 Obion Central 45

Clarksburg Girls 54 Lake County 26

Trenton Peabody Boys 85 Manassas 70

Cooper Girls 52 Gleason 51

Westview Boys South Fulton 71 to 56

Westview Girls defeated Chester County 51 to 45 in triple overtime

Other scores last night

St. James, Maryland defeated Union City 62 -54

Union City will play at 10 today against University Heights Kentucky

Union City girls beat Millington 84-23.

Obion Central girls beat Madison Academic 65-31.

Dyersburg boys 66 Hernando, Mississippi 61

Dresden girls defeated Tellico Planes 58 to 53

Dresden boys defeated East Robertson 53 to 50

Today’s girls games in the Lions Club Tournament

Cooper High School of Union Kentucky playing

Lake County will play Hendersonville at 10

Trenton will play Clarksburg girls at 1

Chester County wll face Gleason girls at 4:00

Westview girls in the champiosnship at 7:00

Camden will play Sacred Heart at 11:30

Today’s boys games in the Lions Club Tournament

Memphis Manassas will playSouth Fulton boys at 2:30

Westview will play Trenton boys in the champiosnship at 5:30

In college basketbal tonite

Jacksonville State is at UT Martin with doubleheader air time 5:00 on KYTN 104.9

and Tennessee is at Texas A&M with airtime at 7:30 on Star 95.1