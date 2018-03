Class A

Columbia Academy 73 – Summertown 64

Loretto 81 – McEwan 37

MASE 84 – Middleton 58

Douglass 98 – Humboldt 56

Class AA

Stratford 69 – Fairview 60

Whites Creek 51 – Nolensville 47

South Side 47 – Mitchell 44

Hamilton 78 – South Gibson 39

Winners advance to the state tournament at MTSU starting next Wednesday.