It is the final week of regular season high school football in West Tennessee and Western Kentucky, and many playoff berths are still on the line.
Tonight, Thunderbolt Broadcasting will carry three games on the radio and with our live streaming on thunderboltradio.com.
Halls at Union City – 7:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Haywood County at Obion County – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN
South Fulton at Gleason – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
other games:
West Carroll at Greenfield
Dresden at Humboldt
McNairy Central at Westview
McKenzie at Gibson County
Adamsville at Trenton Peabody
Kenwood at Dyer County
Crockett County at Dyersburg
McEwen at Hollow Rock-Bruceton
South Gibson at Milan
West Kentucky:
Ballard Memorial at Fulton County
Mayfield at Caldwell County
Calloway County at Graves County
Christian County at Paducah Tilghman
Murray High at Union County