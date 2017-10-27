It is the final week of regular season high school football in West Tennessee and Western Kentucky, and many playoff berths are still on the line.

Tonight, Thunderbolt Broadcasting will carry three games on the radio and with our live streaming on thunderboltradio.com.

Halls at Union City – 7:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Haywood County at Obion County – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN

South Fulton at Gleason – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

other games:

West Carroll at Greenfield

Dresden at Humboldt

McNairy Central at Westview

McKenzie at Gibson County

Adamsville at Trenton Peabody

Kenwood at Dyer County

Crockett County at Dyersburg

McEwen at Hollow Rock-Bruceton

South Gibson at Milan

West Kentucky:

Ballard Memorial at Fulton County

Mayfield at Caldwell County

Calloway County at Graves County

Christian County at Paducah Tilghman

Murray High at Union County