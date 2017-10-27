Friday, October 27

Halls at Union City – 7:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Haywood County at Obion County – 6:30 – Country 104.9 KYTN

South Fulton at Gleason – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

Local games of interest

West Carroll at Greenfield

Dresden at Humboldt

McNairy Central at Westview

McKenzie at Gibson County

Adamsville at Trenton Peabody

Kenwood at Dyer County

Crockett County at Dyersburg

McEwen at Hollow Rock-Bruceton

South Gibson at Milan

West Kentucky:

Ballard Memorial at Fulton County

Mayfield at Caldwell County

Calloway County at Graves County

Christian County at Paducah Tilghman

Murray High at Union County

Football Playoff Scenarios for Area 10-27-17

Dresden and Lake County have locked up the No.1 and No. 2 playoff seeds in Region 7

Class-A. If Greenfield and Gleason win tonight, Greenfield and West Carroll will be No.3 and No.4. If South Fulton and Greenfield win, the Red Devils are No. 3 and Greenfield No.4. If West Carroll wins tonight, they are No. 3 and South Fulton is No. 4.

In Class-A Region 6, Hollow Rock-Bruceton is in the playoffs with a win at a No. 4 seed.

In Class-2A Region 7, Union City can be a No.1 seed if they win tonight and Trenton Peabody wins. The Golden Tornadoes will be a No.2 seed if Adamsville and McKenzie wins, if Adamsville and Gibson County wins, or if Halls and Trenton Peabody wins.

In Class-3A, seeding is being played for by Milan and South Gibson. If Milan wins they are the No.2 seed..if South Gibson wins they are the No.2 seed….

In Class-4A Region 7, Obion County Central could be anywhere from a No.1 seed to a No.4 seed.

If Obion County and Dyersburg win tonight, the Rebels are at No.1….if Obion County wins and Crockett Country wins, the Rebels are at No.2…..if Haywood and Crockett win, Obion County is No.3….and if Haywood and Dyersburg win, the Rebels are at No.4.