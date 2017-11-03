The first round of high school playoffs begin in both Tennessee and Kentucky tonight.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have four games on the radio tonight, with live streaming available on our website.

Memphis Manassas at Union City – 6:30 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Obion County Central at Memphis Craigmont – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN

Middle College at Dresden – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

South Fulton at Memphis Hillcrest – 6:30 – Star 95.1

Also tonight in Northwest Tennessee:

Class-A:

Freedom Prep at Lake County

Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Cornersville

Fayetteville at Huntingdon

Class-2A:

Memphis Mitchell at Trenton Peabody

Class-3A:

Trezevant at South Gibson

Milan at Wooddale

Class-4A:

Dyersburg at Memphis East

Fayette Ware at Crockett County

Greenbrier at Jackson South Side

Class-5A:

Dyer County at Brighton

Ridgeway at Henry County

Western Kentucky:

Class-A:

Fulton County at Bardstown Bethlehem

Fulton City at Campbellsville

Class-2A:

Ballard Memorial at Hancock County

McClean County at Murray High

Class-3A:

Edmonson County at Paducah Tilghman

Class-5A:

Graves County at South Warren

Class-6A:

Muhlenberg County at McCracken County