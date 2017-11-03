The first round of high school playoffs begin in both Tennessee and Kentucky tonight.
Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have four games on the radio tonight, with live streaming available on our website.
Memphis Manassas at Union City – 6:30 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Obion County Central at Memphis Craigmont – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN
Middle College at Dresden – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
South Fulton at Memphis Hillcrest – 6:30 – Star 95.1
Also tonight in Northwest Tennessee:
Class-A:
Freedom Prep at Lake County
Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Cornersville
Fayetteville at Huntingdon
Class-2A:
Memphis Mitchell at Trenton Peabody
Class-3A:
Trezevant at South Gibson
Milan at Wooddale
Class-4A:
Dyersburg at Memphis East
Fayette Ware at Crockett County
Greenbrier at Jackson South Side
Class-5A:
Dyer County at Brighton
Ridgeway at Henry County
Western Kentucky:
Class-A:
Fulton County at Bardstown Bethlehem
Fulton City at Campbellsville
Class-2A:
Ballard Memorial at Hancock County
McClean County at Murray High
Class-3A:
Edmonson County at Paducah Tilghman
Class-5A:
Graves County at South Warren
Class-6A:
Muhlenberg County at McCracken County